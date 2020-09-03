Alaxei Navalny, critic of Vladimir Putin, was poisoned with Novichok, Germany says
Thursday, 3 September 2020 () A critic of President Vladimir Putin who fell into a coma in Russia and is being treated in Berlin was attacked with a Soviet-style Novichok nerve agent, a German government spokesman said on Wednesday.
