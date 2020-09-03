Global  
 

Alaxei Navalny, critic of Vladimir Putin, was poisoned with Novichok, Germany says

Zee News Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
A critic of President Vladimir Putin who fell into a coma in Russia and is being treated in Berlin was attacked with a Soviet-style Novichok nerve agent, a German government spokesman said on Wednesday.
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: German Government: Navalny Was Poisoned With Novichok Nerve Agent

German Government: Navalny Was Poisoned With Novichok Nerve Agent 00:33

 The German government said Wednesday they've determined what Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny was poisoned with. According to CNN, it was a chemical nerve agent from the Novichok group. Navalny fell ill on a flight from the Siberian city of Tomsk to Moscow last month, and is being treated at...

