Alaxei Navalny, critic of Vladimir Putin, was poisoned with Novichok, Germany says

Related videos from verified sources Merkel: Russian poisoning of Navalny is attempted murder



The German chancellor, Angela Merkel, called for answers from Russia after hegovernernment said that Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisonedwith a novichok nerve agent. Navalny was.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:49 Published 5 hours ago Nerve agent Novichok found in Russia's Alexey Navalny: Germany



Novichok, a Soviet-era chemical weapon, was used to poison former Russian spy Sergei Skripal in the United Kingdom. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 06:46 Published 11 hours ago Novichok nerve agent found in Russian opposition figure Navalny, says Germany



Tests performed on samples taken from Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalnyshowed the presence of the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok, the Germangovernment has said. Mr Navalny, a politician and.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:19 Published 11 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Germany has evidence Putin critic Navalny was poisoned with Novichok The German government says tests performed on samples taken from Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny showed the presence of the Soviet-era nerve agent...

The Age 13 hours ago





