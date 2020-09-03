Alexei Navalny, critic of Vladimir Putin, poisoned with chemical nerve agent, Germany says

Wochit News - Published 6 hours ago Video Credit:- Published German Government: Navalny Was Poisoned With Novichok Nerve Agent 00:33 The German government said Wednesday they've determined what Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny was poisoned with. According to CNN, it was a chemical nerve agent from the Novichok group. Navalny fell ill on a flight from the Siberian city of Tomsk to Moscow last month, and is being treated at...