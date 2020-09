In Kenosha, Donald Trump blames 'domestic terror' for violence Thursday, 3 September 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

President Donald Trump charged into the latest eruption in the nation's reckoning over racial injustice on Tuesday, blaming "domestic terror" that he said fuelled the violence in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and declaring it was enabled by Democratic leaders.



