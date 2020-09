Australian mom handcuffed for advocating against lockdown Thursday, 3 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

A pregnant woman said Thursday she didn't know she had broken any law when she was handcuffed by police in front of her children in her Australian home and led away in pyjamas for allegedly inciting activists to demonstrate against pandemic lockdown. 👓 View full article

