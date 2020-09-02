Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
• World •
Americas
U.S.
Europe
U.K.
Asia-Pacific
India
Australia
Africa
Middle East
One News Page
>
World News
>
Australian pregnant woman arrested for advocating against lockdown on social media
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Australian pregnant woman arrested for advocating against lockdown on social media
Thursday, 3 September 2020 (
20 minutes ago
)
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Covid 19 coronavirus: Outrage after 'absolutely disgusting' arrest of lockdown protestor
A pregnant anti-lockdown protester in Australia has live-streamed her arrest on social media and been charged for allegedly inciting a protest against Covid-19...
New Zealand Herald
17 hours ago
Tweets about this
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Qualcomm
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
Coronavirus disease 2019
Intel
Kenosha, Wisconsin
Apple Inc.
TMZ
Democratic Party
New York City
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
The Rock
Russian
Tom Seaver Dies
Butler
Marlins
Police Brutality
WORTH WATCHING
Joe Biden: Coronavirus is 'a national emergency' for schools
Biden looks to turn campaign focus to pandemic
'Life is not about ratings,' Bucks player says to Trump
Apple Brings Back iPod ‘Music Quiz’ Game