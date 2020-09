Aussie vet on missing Gulf Livestock 1 live-cattle export ship identified Thursday, 3 September 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

An Australian vet has been named as among those on a live-cattle export ship that has gone missing after a typhoon hit waters southwest of Japan.Japanese rescuers were searching today for Gulf Livestock 1 ship carrying 42 crew members... An Australian vet has been named as among those on a live-cattle export ship that has gone missing after a typhoon hit waters southwest of Japan.Japanese rescuers were searching today for Gulf Livestock 1 ship carrying 42 crew members... 👓 View full article

