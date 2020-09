United Airlines To Furlough More Than 16,000 As Soon As October Thursday, 3 September 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Watch VideoUnited Airlines is planning to furlough more than 16,000 workers as early as October after federal aid runs out.



That's some 20% of its frontline employees.



Almost half of the furloughs are expected to be flight attendants, according to the union representing them.



