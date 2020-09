It’s almost time to get obsessed with Baby Yoda all over again. Season two of the live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian will start streaming on Disney+...

Disney Plus: The Mandalorian season 2 to premiere on October 30 The new episodes of 'The Mandalorian' are all set to hit the streaming service Disney Plus on October 30. The news was announced in the series' official Twitter...

Mid-Day 11 hours ago