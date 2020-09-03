|
Budget Deficit To Hit Record $3.3 Trillion
Watch VideoThe federal budget deficit is set to hit a new record.
The Congressional Budget Office forecasts a $3.3 trillion federal debt due to government economic programs to combat the coronavirus.
That number is more than triple last year's deficit, and it means the federal debt will outpace annual gross domestic product...
