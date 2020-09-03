Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bangladesh will get high priority in supply of COVID vaccine: MEA spokesperson Anurag Shrivastava

Zee News Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
India has reiterated once again that when it comes to the COVID vaccine, Bangladesh will get a priority. 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Public Health Experts: To Avoid A 'Twindemic,' Get Your Flu Shot Now

Public Health Experts: To Avoid A 'Twindemic,' Get Your Flu Shot Now 00:41

 Summer’s nearly over. Now, the COVID-19 pandemic and the impending influenza season has public health experts warning of a 'twindemic' effect. According to HuffPost, such an event could sicken the population and overwhelm hospitals. While the world waits with bated breath for a COVID-19 vaccine,...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

U.S. tells states to prepare for COVID-19 vaccine [Video]

U.S. tells states to prepare for COVID-19 vaccine

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has asked state public health officials to prepare to distribute a potential coronavirus vaccine to high-risk groups as soon as late October,..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:46Published
Bangladesh's Beximo signs covid-19 deal with India's Serum Institute, what is it: Watch | Oneindia [Video]

Bangladesh's Beximo signs covid-19 deal with India's Serum Institute, what is it: Watch | Oneindia

As the race for a COVID-19 vaccine rages on, Bangladesh's leading pharma company Beximco has announced it will be investing in Adar Poonawalla's Serum India Limited for development of the vaccine. The..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:08Published
Moderna Cuts Deal With Japan for 40M Doses of Covid-19 Vaccine [Video]

Moderna Cuts Deal With Japan for 40M Doses of Covid-19 Vaccine

Moderna will supply 40 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine to Japan, another sign of how countries are stockpiling vaccines even before they're approved.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 02:33Published

Tweets about this