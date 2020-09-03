Russia reports largest increase in coronavirus cases since August Thursday, 3 September 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

Over the past 24 hours, as many as 4,995 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in 83 regions of Russia, 114 people have died.Over the past week, the daily increase in the number of cases has neared 5,000 for the fifth consecutive time and became the largest one in the last 19 days.In total, Russia has 1,009,995 cases and 17,528 deaths. As many as 5,766 people were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the total number of recovered patients has thus increased to 826,935. Moscow spends 300 billion to combat coronavirus Moscow has spent 300 billion rubles on the fight against the spread of the coronavirus infection, deputy Moscow Mayor Vladimir Yefimov said. This amount includes the purchase of medicines and hospital equipment. "As for losses due to the coronavirus pandemic, we see a drop in revenues of up to half a trillion rubles. Plus, thee were about 300 billion rubles of additional expenses to combat coronavirus, including the purchase of consumables, medicines, equipment for hospitals and clinics," the official said. 👓 View full article

