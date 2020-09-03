Global  
 

Trump encourages supporters to try to vote twice, sparking uproar

Japan Today Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump has urged residents in the critical political battleground of North Carolina to try to vote twice in the Nov 3 election, once by mail…
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Trump Encourages Illegal Voting

Trump Encourages Illegal Voting 01:37

 “Send it in early and then go and vote.” President Donald Trump told his supporters in North Carolina to illegally vote twice –– once in person, once by mail.

