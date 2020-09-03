Global  
 

Pres. Trump Tells North Carolina Voters To Vote Twice

Newsy Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Pres. Trump Tells North Carolina Voters To Vote TwiceWatch VideoWhile in North Carolina yesterday, President Trump encouraged his supporters in the state to test the system by voting by mail and in person.

The state is reminding people it is illegal to vote twice in an election and voter fraud is a felony offense.

North Carolina election officials also said Thursday the state...
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Trump Encourages Illegal Voting

Trump Encourages Illegal Voting 01:37

 “Send it in early and then go and vote.” President Donald Trump told his supporters in North Carolina to illegally vote twice –– once in person, once by mail.

US election: Trump tells North Carolina voters to vote twice

 The president says voters should test the system - despite it being illegal to vote more than once.
BBC News


