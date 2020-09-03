Pres. Trump Tells North Carolina Voters To Vote Twice Thursday, 3 September 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

Watch VideoWhile in North Carolina yesterday, President Trump encouraged his supporters in the state to test the system by voting by mail and in person.



The state is reminding people it is illegal to vote twice in an election and voter fraud is a felony offense.



