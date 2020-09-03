|
Bodies of five children found at apartment in Germany
Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Five children were found dead at an apartment in a western German city Thursday (Friday NZT), and their mother is suspected of killing them, authorities said. The bodies were found in Solingen, near Cologne and Duesseldorf. The...
