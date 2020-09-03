Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bodies of five children found at apartment in Germany

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Bodies of five children found at apartment in GermanyFive children were found dead at an apartment in a western German city Thursday (Friday NZT), and their mother is suspected of killing them, authorities said. The bodies were found in Solingen, near Cologne and Duesseldorf. The...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Germany Germany Country in Central Europe

AP Top Stories Sept. 3 P

 Here are the top stories for Thursday, Sept. 3rd: Biden arrives in Wisconsin for Kenosha visit; SpaceX launches Starlink satellites into orbit; Clashes in Nepal..
USATODAY.com

Pascha: One of Europe's biggest brothels goes bust

 The 10-floor brothel in the German city of Cologne has filed for bankruptcy due to the pandemic.
BBC News

Chelsea's Werner scores but Spain deny Germany with last-gasp equaliser

 New Chelsea signing Timo Werner scores for Germany but Spain hit a 95th-minute equaliser in the Nations League in Stuttgart.
BBC News

German prosecutors drop probe of journalists over Wirecard

 BERLIN (AP) German prosecutors said Thursday they have closed an investigation into two journalists with the Financial Times that was launched following reports..
WorldNews

Solingen Solingen Place in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany

Several children found dead in German apartment

 Authorities discovered the children's bodies in a west German town of Solingen but have yet to comment on the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing...
WorldNews

Germany child deaths: Five children found dead in flat in Solingen

 Police have confirmed the discovery in the western town of Solingen.
BBC News

Cologne Cologne City in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany

Sevilla return home triumphant with Europa League trophy [Video]

Sevilla return home triumphant with Europa League trophy

Sevilla return home with the Europa League trophy having won the competition for a record-extending sixth time in Cologne a day earlier.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:28Published
Players and fans celebrate as Sevilla arrives back at team hotel after Europa win [Video]

Players and fans celebrate as Sevilla arrives back at team hotel after Europa win

VIDEO SHOWS: SEVILLA PLAYERS AND FANS CELEBRATING EUROPA LEAGUE WIN AFTER TEAM ARRIVES AT THE TEAM HOTEL SHOWS: COLOGNE, GERMANY (AUGUST 21, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1. VARIOUS SEVILLA TEAM BUS

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:24Published

Düsseldorf Düsseldorf Capital of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany

Sevilla players & fans celebrate Europa League title at hotel [Video]

Sevilla players & fans celebrate Europa League title at hotel

Sevilla players and fans continue the celebration on arrival at the team hotel in Duesseldorf after winning the Europa League.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:24Published
Cologne and Duesseldorf prepare to host the Europa League [Video]

Cologne and Duesseldorf prepare to host the Europa League

German cities in the Ruhr area are gearing up to host the first two Europa League quarter-finals on Monday.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:39Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mother, children hospitalized after being rescued from burning Baltimore apartment [Video]

Mother, children hospitalized after being rescued from burning Baltimore apartment

Surveying the growing pile of charred debris from his neighbors’ apartment next door, Bruce R. Andrews recalls the tense moments as he learned of the fire just after five o’clock in the morning.

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 02:14Published

Related news from verified sources

Five children found dead in apartment in Germany's Solingen

 Authorities have discovered the bodies of five children in an apartment in the west German town of Solingen, but have yet to comment on the cause of death....
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •FOXNews.com

Tweets about this