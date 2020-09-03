Super Mario 64 Is Going to Make the Nintendo Switch Amazing
Thursday, 3 September 2020 (
9 minutes ago) Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy are all finally coming to the Switch.
Video Credit: Ars Technica - Published
2 days ago
Watch as 30 people (ranging from newbies to seasoned gamers) try their hand at Mario Kart 8 for Nintendo Switch. Ars Technica is joined by Taylor Bauer, gaming editor for Comic Years along with Mario Kart 8 speedrunner and world record holder Amber_cxc, who gives an expert tutorial on mastering...
30 People Play Mario Kart 8 From Newbies to Pros 11:09
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Top 10 Worst Things Mario Has Done
Nintendo’s mustachioed hero isn’t so noble as they’d like you to think! For this list, we’re looking at some of the most abhorrent and heinous things committed by Mario.
Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 11:23 Published on August 8, 2020
Nintendo posts five-fold profit jump
Japan's Nintendo Co Ltd on Thursday reported a more than five-fold jump in quarterly profit, driven by breakout demand for its Switch device and hit title "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" as the..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:07 Published on August 6, 2020
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this