Battle Royale Between Google, Apple And Epic Games – Analysis
Friday, 4 September 2020 () By Shashidhar K.J.
Following the US Congressional hearings on the anti-competitive behavior of Google, Apple, Amazon and Facebook, Epic Games, the video game publisher of the runaway hit Fortnite, has filed an anti-trust lawsuit against Google and Apple. The contention started with Epic Games setting up their own payment...
Apple and Google have updated their COVID-19 contact tracing app. It's called "Exposure notification express." Using Bluetooth, the app records when two or more smartphones come within a certain distance of each other.
Apple may have delayed a big change to the way advertisers can get user data from iOS devices - but the change will still be profound for advertisers. More than that, however, the change could have a..
Privacy legislation and browsers' third-party cookie deprecation were just the start. Tech companies' latest moves to limit ad targeting aim to do so at the operation system level. Apple has declared..