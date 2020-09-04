Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Suspect in Portland death killed by investigators, says AP source

New Zealand Herald Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Suspect in Portland death killed by investigators, says AP sourceA man suspected of fatally shooting a supporter of a right-wing group in Portland, Oregon, last week was killed Thursday as investigators moved in to arrest him, a senior Justice Department official told The Associated Press.The...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Portland, Oregon Portland, Oregon The most populous city in Oregon, US

Portland protests cause journalists, cops to clash

 For nearly 100 days, reporters have been covering protests that often turn violent in Portland, Oregon. In the chaos, some journalists have been injured or..
USATODAY.com

The Portland Protests: What This Teenager Learned

 Last summer was all about dance team and teen parties. But after she watched George Floyd’s death in a video on her phone, Daria Allen’s world drastically..
NYTimes.com

What a 16-Year-Old Learned in Three Months of Portland Protests

 Last summer was all about dance team and teen parties. But after she watched George Floyd’s death in a video on her phone, Daria Allen’s world drastically..
NYTimes.com

Portland protests set up clash between journalists, police

 PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The beam of a police officer’s flashlight swept across a group of 15 people standing on the sidewalk in downtown Portland, Oregon,..
WorldNews

Oregon Oregon State of the United States of America

'That's a medic': Police officers in Portland punch a man lying on the ground

 Video shows police officers in Portland, Oregon punching a man who is lying on the ground during a protest on Aug. 31.
USATODAY.com

Portland officials change plans to handle protest

 Oregon state police will patrol Portland's nightly protests with help from officers from neighboring communities, seeking to tamp down on vandalism and violence..
USATODAY.com

United States Department of Justice United States Department of Justice U.S. federal executive department in charge of law enforcement

Justice Department reportedly plans to file antitrust case against Google as early as this month

 Illustration by Alex Castro

The Department of Justice is preparing to file antitrust charges against Google’s parent company Alphabet possibly as..
The Verge

What's next in the case against Jeffrey Epstein following his apparent suicide?

 The FBI and Department of Justice have opened an investigation into the apparent suicide of Jeffrey Epstein in his New York jail cell. CBS News legal analyst..
CBS News

Hundreds of former DOJ officials call for Attorney General William Barr's resignation

 More than 1,100 former Department of Justice officials are calling on Attorney General William Barr to step down. In a letter, former employees cite the..
CBS News

The '60-day rule' for elections Barr may be willing to bend for Trump

 (CNN)If there was any question before about whether William Barr could be willing to use his power as attorney general to tilt the scales in the upcoming..
WorldNews

Related news from verified sources

Weekend reads: 11 of the best international premium pieces

Weekend reads: 11 of the best international premium pieces Welcome to the weekend. Aucklanders will be celebrating their first weekend at level 2.5 after emerging from lockdown on Monday. No matter where you are in the...
New Zealand Herald

Covid 19 coronavirus: Man in his 50s dies in Auckland

Covid 19 coronavirus: Man in his 50s dies in Auckland A man aged in his 50s has died from Covid-19 in New Zealand.The man was part of the Auckland August cluster and died earlier today at Middlemore Hospital.The...
New Zealand Herald

Kangana blocks Kubbra Sait on Twitter

 Recently, designer Farah Khan Ali took to Twitter and shared a screenshot confirming that Kangana Ranaut has blocked her. Sharing the screengrab she wrote, ''The...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this