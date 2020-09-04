|
Facebook to bar new political ads week before US polls
Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Thursday that the platform will not accept new political ads in the week before the November 3 US presidential elections. The social networking giant has announced a slew of other measures to help secure the integrity of the US elections by encouraging voting, connecting people to...
