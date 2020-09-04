Global  
 

Second crew member, dead cows found after ship sinks off Japan

FOXNews.com Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Japanese rescuers found the second crew member and multiple dead cows Friday in waters where a livestock ship capsized and is believed to have sunk during stormy weather, coast guard officials said.
