On Beaches Quieted By The Pandemic, Lebanon Sees Sea Turtle Boom Friday, 4 September 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

As Lebanon reels from multiple tragedies, conservationists are pointing to one bright spot. They say a record number of endangered green sea turtles have come to nest on the country's shores. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Latin America's wildlife seems thriving amid COVID-19 pandemic



In this amazing clip of various animals across South America, compiled on July 24, it seems the COVID-19 pandemic forcing a halt to human activity has been a major boon to the wildlife. A cougar.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:34 Published on July 27, 2020

Tweets about this