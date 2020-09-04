Officials To Hold Russia Accountable For Alexei Navalny Poisoning Friday, 4 September 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

Watch VideoBritish and German officials say they'll work together to hold Russia accountable for the poisoning of Alexei Navalny.



Germany's government announced Thursday the toxicology report showed a Soviet-era chemical nerve agent in the opposition leader's system.



The two countries say the finding would be a violation... Watch VideoBritish and German officials say they'll work together to hold Russia accountable for the poisoning of Alexei Navalny.Germany's government announced Thursday the toxicology report showed a Soviet-era chemical nerve agent in the opposition leader's system.The two countries say the finding would be a violation 👓 View full article

