Officials To Hold Russia Accountable For Alexei Navalny Poisoning

Newsy Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Officials To Hold Russia Accountable For Alexei Navalny PoisoningWatch VideoBritish and German officials say they'll work together to hold Russia accountable for the poisoning of Alexei Navalny.

Germany's government announced Thursday the toxicology report showed a Soviet-era chemical nerve agent in the opposition leader's system.

The two countries say the finding would be a violation...
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published
News video: Russia denies poisoning Navalny

Russia denies poisoning Navalny 02:02

 President Vladimir Putin's spokesman has denied any involvement in poisoning opposition leader Alexei Navalny with novichok.

