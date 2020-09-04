|
Officials To Hold Russia Accountable For Alexei Navalny Poisoning
Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Watch VideoBritish and German officials say they'll work together to hold Russia accountable for the poisoning of Alexei Navalny.
Germany's government announced Thursday the toxicology report showed a Soviet-era chemical nerve agent in the opposition leader's system.
The two countries say the finding would be a violation...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this