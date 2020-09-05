The Face Of British Trade: Tony Abbott Goes To Blighty – OpEd
Saturday, 5 September 2020 () The question was put by interviewer Kay Burley on Britain’s Sky News network to UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock. “Is Tony Abbott the right kind of person to represent us – even if he’s a homophobic misogynist?” Hancock, while preferring to focus on the former Australia Prime Minister’s expertise in trade, also...
On Kay Burley's Sky News breakfast show, health secretary Matt Hancock defended the appointment of former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott, saying that against accusations of being a homophobe and..
Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO Duration: 00:30Published