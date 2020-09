You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Delhi Metro rules for travelling amid Covid-19: All you need to know



Delhi Metro to resume services from September 7 after a hiatus of 169 days. Guidelines for travelling in the Metro have released. With Covid-19 infections still on the rise, restrictions in place by.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:33 Published 3 days ago Police force groom to do push-ups at the altar after catching him without a face mask



This is the amusing moment police forced a groom to do push-ups at the altar after he was caught without a Covid-19 face mask on his wedding day. Solihudin Masitha and his bride Dian had been given.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:29 Published 6 days ago Maskless Events Of The Elite Scream 'Do What We Say, Not What We Do'



Local, state, and federal governments worldwide have generally tried to set an example in battling the novel coronavirus pandemic. So when the powerful or influential break the rules, it provokes.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:58 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this