While South Africa should not abandon the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, it should, in the short term, focus its efforts on leveraging its soft power influence to drive an adaptation and resilience agenda at other fora, such as the Forum on China–Africa Cooperation and the upcoming EU–AU Summit.



While South Africa should not abandon the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, it should, in the short term, focus its efforts on leveraging its soft power influence to drive an adaptation and resilience agenda at other fora, such as the Forum on China–Africa Cooperation and the upcoming EU–AU Summit.

