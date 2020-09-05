Global  
 

News24.com | WATCH | Virgin Atlantic plans 1 150 more job cuts

News24 Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
Virgin Atlantic plans 1 150 more job cuts due to a slow recovery in demand, the airline said on Friday after completing a restructuring plan designed to keep it going through the coronavirus crisis.
 Virgin Atlantic plans to cut another 1,150 jobs and has completed its £1.2billion rescue deal, the airline said. The announcement comes less than fourmonths after the carrier axed 3,150 roles and ended its operations at GatwickAirport due to the collapse in demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Virgin Atlantic to cut a further 1,150 jobs despite rescue deal go-ahead

WorldNews

Job losses: Major cuts since the start of the pandemic

 Virgin Atlantic announced more than 1,000 additional job cuts on Friday as it became the latest company to lay off large numbers of people.
Belfast Telegraph

Gatwick Airport warns of five year wait for recovery as it slides into loss

 Gatwick Airport has warned it might take up to five years to recover from the pandemic as it posted a first-half loss of £344mln. Passenger numbers over the six...
Proactive Investors


