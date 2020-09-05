Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PM Modi great friend of mine, Indian-Americans would vote for me: Donald Trump

Mid-Day Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
Highlighting the great relationship that he has developed with Indian Americans and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump said that he would think that Indian Americans would vote for him in the November 3 presidential election. "We have great support from India. We have great support from Prime Minister Modi. I...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Indian people would be voting for me: Donald Trump [Video]

Indian people would be voting for me: Donald Trump

United States President Donald Trump thinks that Indian-American community would vote for him in the upcoming presidential elections. "We have great support from India and PM Modi. I think Indian..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:18Published
US is ready to help in India-China stand-off: Trump [Video]

US is ready to help in India-China stand-off: Trump

United States President Donald Trump said that US is ready to help in respect to China and India stand-off and he is in contact with both the countries. "It has been very nasty situation and we stand..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 00:59Published
Lou Holtz to receive Medal of Freedom -Trump [Video]

Lou Holtz to receive Medal of Freedom -Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday announced that retired college football coach Lou Holtz will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:20Published

Tweets about this