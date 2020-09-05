|
PM Modi great friend of mine, Indian-Americans would vote for me: Donald Trump
Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
Highlighting the great relationship that he has developed with Indian Americans and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump said that he would think that Indian Americans would vote for him in the November 3 presidential election. "We have great support from India. We have great support from Prime Minister Modi. I...
