You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Assembly candidate press conference



Republican candidate for the 119th Assembly district, John Zielinski, speaks about his concerns. Credit: WKTV Published 3 weeks ago Jimmy Lai's Arrest and TomoNews' Reaction



HONG KONG — Jimmy Lai, the owner of Apple Daily and Next Media — yes, our daddy here at TomoNews — has been arrested under Beijing's highly questionable so-called 'national security.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 04:14 Published on August 12, 2020 Amid charges of favouring China, WHO chief defends Covid response



Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organisation, defended the response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Addressing a press conference ahead of the world marking 6 months of.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:51 Published on July 27, 2020

Tweets about this