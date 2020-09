Bangladesh Mosque Blast, Likely Due to Gas Leak, Kills at Least 14 Saturday, 5 September 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

Dozens of worshipers were severely burned in the blast on Friday night just outside Dhaka. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this VIXC News Bangladesh Mosque Blast, Likely Due to Gas Leak, Kills at Least 14 - https://t.co/79TN6CCnZ9 #LatestComments https://t.co/eYDEWKV5qK 8 seconds ago