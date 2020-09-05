|
Detroit Police Barred From Tear Gas, Other Force In Peaceful Protests
Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
Watch VideoThe Detroit Police Department is temporarily barred from using certain police tactics against peaceful Black Lives Matters protesters.
U.S. District Court Judge Laurie Michelson granted a two-week restraining order to the group Detroit Will Breathe after it sued — claiming that authorities were using excessive...
