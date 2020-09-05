Global  
 

Detroit Police Barred From Tear Gas, Other Force In Peaceful Protests

Newsy Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
Detroit Police Barred From Tear Gas, Other Force In Peaceful ProtestsWatch VideoThe Detroit Police Department is temporarily barred from using certain police tactics against peaceful Black Lives Matters protesters. 

U.S. District Court Judge Laurie Michelson granted a two-week restraining order to the group Detroit Will Breathe after it sued — claiming that authorities were using excessive...
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Rochester Police Use Tear Gas To Disperse Protesters Against Death Of Daniel Prude

Rochester Police Use Tear Gas To Disperse Protesters Against Death Of Daniel Prude 00:48

 Tensions continue to run high in Rochester in the wake of Daniel Prude's death in police custody, which was ruled a homicide.

