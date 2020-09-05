Global  
 

Pentagon Sides With Microsoft In $10 Billion Cloud Deal

Newsy Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
Pentagon Sides With Microsoft In $10 Billion Cloud DealWatch VideoMicrosoft stands to reap as much as $10 billion under a cloud computing contract with the Pentagon.

Under a deal reaffirmed Friday with the tech company, the Pentagon's Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure will be used to store and process classified data dealing with the U.S. military. It is intended to...
