|
Pentagon Sides With Microsoft In $10 Billion Cloud Deal
Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
Watch VideoMicrosoft stands to reap as much as $10 billion under a cloud computing contract with the Pentagon.
Under a deal reaffirmed Friday with the tech company, the Pentagon's Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure will be used to store and process classified data dealing with the U.S. military. It is intended to...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this