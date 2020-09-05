Lake Travis: Several boats sink during parade in support of President Donald Trump

Trump's Record Of Dissing Military Troops, Families Is Coming Back To Bite Him



The political cat was set among the pigeons Wednesday with a publication of a scathing new article in The Atlantic magazine. According to CNN, the author cited multiple sources who recounted instances of President Donald Trump speaking scornfully of US military men and women. Trump allegedly called them 'losers' and 'suckers,' and expressed particular contempt for those who had been maimed, captured, or killed in the line of duty.

