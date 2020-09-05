|
Lake Travis: Several boats sink during parade in support of President Donald Trump
Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
Several boats sank while taking part in a parade in support of President Donald Trump on Lake Travis, in Texas. "We responded to multiple calls of boats in distress, several of them sank," A spokesperson for the Travis County sheriff's...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump's Record Of Dissing Military Troops, Families Is Coming Back To Bite Him
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:52Published
Polls show Americans learning toward Biden on issues that worry themJoe Biden is slamming President Trump for his reported remarks on U.S. service members. This comes as a report from The Washington Post explains that based on..
CBS News
Ex-FBI agent Peter Strzok: Personal attacks by Trump 'outrageous' and 'cruel'Peter Strzok spent his FBI career hunting Russian and Chinese spies, but after news broke of derogatory text messages he had sent about President Donald Trump,..
New Zealand Herald
Boris Johnson said Donald Trump was 'making American great again', leaked meeting notes revealBoris Johnson privately told US diplomats that Donald Trump was "making America great again", according to a cache of official notes taken during high-level..
New Zealand Herald
Lake Travis Reservoir in central Texas, US
Multiple boats sink at Trump boat parade on Texas' Lake TravisAccording to the sheriff's department, the wake in the water was caused by "many, many" boats on the water.
CBS News
Several Boats Sink During ‘Trump Boat Parade’ in Texas, Officials SayThere was no immediate word about casualties at the event, which was taking place on Lake Travis.
NYTimes.com
Texas State in the southern United States
Several boats sink in pro-Trump boat parade in Texas that drew hundreds of supportersNo one was seriously injured Saturday, according to law enforcement. Numerous boat parades have been held by Trump supporters around the nation.
USATODAY.com
The 'Cotton Pickers' Are a Real High School Sports Team in TexasThe internet is abuzz at the fact that there's actually a high school team called the "Cotton Pickers" -- something a local reporter made public, and which he..
TMZ.com
Travis County, Texas County in Texas
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this