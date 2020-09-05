Global  
 

Lake Travis: Several boats sink during parade in support of President Donald Trump

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
Lake Travis: Several boats sink during parade in support of President Donald TrumpSeveral boats sank while taking part in a parade in support of President Donald Trump on Lake Travis, in Texas. "We responded to multiple calls of boats in distress, several of them sank," A spokesperson for the Travis County sheriff's...
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Boats Sink In Texas During Parade For President Trump, Hundreds Participate In Similar Parade In New Jersey

Boats Sink In Texas During Parade For President Trump, Hundreds Participate In Similar Parade In New Jersey 00:38

 In Texas, several boats sank while taking part in a parade in support of President Trump. Meanwhile ,boaters took to the waters off the Jersey Shore on Saturday for a similar parade supporting law enforcement and veterans.

