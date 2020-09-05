Global  
 

'World's loneliest elephant' allowed to leave Pakistan zoo for new life

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
'World's loneliest elephant' allowed to leave Pakistan zoo for new lifeAn elephant who has become a cause celebre for animal rights activists around the world will be allowed to leave his Pakistani zoo and transferred to better conditions, the animal welfare group helping with the case says.Dubbed...
