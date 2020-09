Bangladesh: 12 Killed In Mosque Gas Explosion Saturday, 5 September 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

A suspected gas explosion tore through a Bangladesh mosque killing at least 12 people while dozens suffered life-threatening burns, police said Saturday.



Worshippers were at Friday evening prayers when the blast sent a ball of flames through the mosque in the central district of Narayanganj, emergency services