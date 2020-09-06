Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Donny Van De Beek Signs With Manchester United: Potential Starter Or Squad Depth? – OpEd

Eurasia Review Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
Donny Van De Beek Signs With Manchester United: Potential Starter Or Squad Depth? – OpEdManchester United have secured their first signing of the summer by securing the signature of former Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek. The transfer fee revolves just under £40 million (£35 million initial, £4 million add-ons), which is fairly a reasonable price in today's market.

The Old Trafford faithful have shown sheer...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: 'United needed Van de Beek'

'United needed Van de Beek' 01:12

 Former Manchester United goalkeeper Mark Bosnich says the club needed to strengthen their midfield options with Donny van de Beek if they are to challenge on four fronts.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Donny van de Beek: Where does he fit? [Video]

Donny van de Beek: Where does he fit?

Senior football writer Melissa Reddy explains why Donny van de Beek will be so good for Manchester United ... but will they do even more business?

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:53Published
Van de Beek to wear no.34 shirt in tribute to Nouri [Video]

Van de Beek to wear no.34 shirt in tribute to Nouri

Donny Van de Beek has chosen to wear the number 34 shirt at Manchester United as a tribute to his former Ajax team mate, Abdelhak Nouri, who suffered brain damage after having a heart attack during a..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:28Published
Man United sign Dutch midfielder Van de Beek [Video]

Man United sign Dutch midfielder Van de Beek

Donny van de Beek joins Manchester United from Ajax on a five-year deal.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:11Published

Tweets about this