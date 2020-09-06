Donny Van De Beek Signs With Manchester United: Potential Starter Or Squad Depth? – OpEd Sunday, 6 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Manchester United have secured their first signing of the summer by securing the signature of former Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek. The transfer fee revolves just under £40 million (£35 million initial, £4 million add-ons), which is fairly a reasonable price in today's market.



The Old Trafford faithful have shown sheer... Manchester United have secured their first signing of the summer by securing the signature of former Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek. The transfer fee revolves just under £40 million (£35 million initial, £4 million add-ons), which is fairly a reasonable price in today's market.The Old Trafford faithful have shown sheer 👓 View full article

