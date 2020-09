Southwestern Japan Braces For Powerful Typhoon Haishen Sunday, 6 September 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

The storm expected to bring heavy rainfall and high-speed winds on Sunday. Authorities are urging residents of islands of Kyushu and Okinawa to exercise caution. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this