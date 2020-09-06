China’s Shrinking Trade Deficit Diplomacy: Outrage, Despite India’s Tiny Share In Global Trade – Analysis
Sunday, 6 September 2020 () Global Times – the Chinese official English daily – was irked by the narrowing down of the trade deficit with India. Opposing it a trend setter, it said the trend was unsustainable. It argued that the narrowing trade deficit bounced back in July 2020. It increased by US$3.34 billion. This manifested India’s...
A zealous Tibetan activist staged a protest outside the Chinese embassy in India's national capital. He was seen waving the Tibetan flag and the Indian tricolour. However, his protest was broken up and he was detained by Delhi police. Cops were seen carrying him to their jeep and driving off. A day...
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman briefs media over FDI amid pandemic, ease of doing business 2019 ranking for states. Sitharaman said India's commitment to reform is being taken seriously by foreign..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 08:04Published
United States President Donald Trump said that US is ready to help in respect to China and India stand-off and he is in contact with both the countries. "It has been very nasty situation and we stand..
After around five months of coronavirus global lockdown, movement between India and Nepal has been started through Sonauli border. "I am going to Delhi on some business. They're letting us pass after..