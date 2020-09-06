Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

China’s Shrinking Trade Deficit Diplomacy: Outrage, Despite India’s Tiny Share In Global Trade – Analysis

Eurasia Review Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
China’s Shrinking Trade Deficit Diplomacy: Outrage, Despite India’s Tiny Share In Global Trade – AnalysisGlobal Times – the Chinese official English daily – was irked by the narrowing down of the trade deficit with India. Opposing it a trend setter,  it said the trend was unsustainable. It argued that the narrowing trade deficit bounced back in July 2020. It increased by US$3.34 billion. This   manifested India’s...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Watch: Tibetan protests against China amid border row; held by Delhi cops

Watch: Tibetan protests against China amid border row; held by Delhi cops 02:24

 A zealous Tibetan activist staged a protest outside the Chinese embassy in India's national capital. He was seen waving the Tibetan flag and the Indian tricolour. However, his protest was broken up and he was detained by Delhi police. Cops were seen carrying him to their jeep and driving off. A day...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

FDI amid pandemic; top state for ease of business: FM Nirmala briefs media [Video]

FDI amid pandemic; top state for ease of business: FM Nirmala briefs media

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman briefs media over FDI amid pandemic, ease of doing business 2019 ranking for states. Sitharaman said India's commitment to reform is being taken seriously by foreign..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 08:04Published
US is ready to help in India-China stand-off: Trump [Video]

US is ready to help in India-China stand-off: Trump

United States President Donald Trump said that US is ready to help in respect to China and India stand-off and he is in contact with both the countries. "It has been very nasty situation and we stand..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 00:59Published
COVID: People's movement allowed between India, Nepal via Sonauli border [Video]

COVID: People's movement allowed between India, Nepal via Sonauli border

After around five months of coronavirus global lockdown, movement between India and Nepal has been started through Sonauli border. "I am going to Delhi on some business. They're letting us pass after..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:44Published

Tweets about this