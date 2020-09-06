|
Coronavirus in Australia: Melbourne's lockdown exit road map
Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has released a new road map out of stage 4 coronavirus restrictions – and the news is grim for Melburnians.In a press conference on Sunday afternoon, Andrews revealed the current strict Covid-19...
Here's everything you need to know about the roadmap out of lockdown for Melbourne and regional VictoriaConfused by the new roadmap out of coronavirus restrictions in Victoria? Here's what you need to know.
SBS
Coronavirus: Melbourne lockdown extended by two weeksThe rate of new Covid-19 cases has not dropped enough for restrictions to be eased, officials say.
BBC News
Melbourne to stay under Stage 4 lockdown until end of September as coronavirus roadmap revealedPremier Daniel Andrews has revealed the government's pathway out of Stage 4 restrictions in Melbourne and Stage 3 throughout regional Victoria.
SBS
Melbourne to stay under lockdown until end of September as coronavirus roadmap revealedPremier Daniel Andrews has revealed the government's pathway out of Stage 4 restrictions in Melbourne and Stage 3 throughout regional Victoria.
SBS
'Document of despair': Business leaders slam Victoria's roadmap out of coronavirus lockdownVictorian Premier Daniel Andrews has vowed to reopen businesses as soon as possible, but organisations representing employers say the roadmap to lifting..
SBS
Victoria records 63 new coronavirus cases and five deaths with Daniel Andrews to reveal path out of lockdownThe figures came as the Victorian premier prepares to tell Victorians how and when he will remove the many restrictions on daily life.
SBS
