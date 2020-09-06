Global  
 

Coronavirus in Australia: Melbourne's lockdown exit road map

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
Coronavirus in Australia: Melbourne's lockdown exit road mapVictorian Premier Daniel Andrews has released a new road map out of stage 4 coronavirus restrictions – and the news is grim for Melburnians.In a press conference on Sunday afternoon, Andrews revealed the current strict Covid-19...
