Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK stabbings: 1 killed, 7 injured in multiple stabbings in Birmingham city

Mid-Day Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
London: UK police said a murder inquiry has been launched on Sunday after one man was killed and seven people injured in multiple stabbings overnight in the city of Birmingham.

According to reports, West Midlands Police believe the victims were picked at random and do not believe the incident was terror or gang related. While...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: One dead and seven injured after Birmingham stabbings

One dead and seven injured after Birmingham stabbings 02:11

 Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a man died and sevenpeople were injured in stabbings in Birmingham city centre. West MidlandsPolice declared a major incident after officers were called to reports of aknife attack in the early hours of Sunday, with further stabbings then...

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Major incident in Birmingham, UK centre after multiple stabbings, police say

Major incident in Birmingham, UK centre after multiple stabbings, police say UK police have declared a "major incident" after officers were called to multiple stabbings in Birmingham's city centre.West Midlands Police say officers were...
New Zealand Herald

Multiple stabbings in Birmingham city centre

 Multiple people have been stabbed in Birmingham city centre, with police declaring a major incident.
Belfast Telegraph

Gallery: Birmingham city centre cordoned off after multiple stabbings

Gallery: Birmingham city centre cordoned off after multiple stabbings Gallery: Birmingham city centre cordoned off after multiple stabbings
Tamworth Herald


Tweets about this