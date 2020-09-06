UK stabbings: 1 killed, 7 injured in multiple stabbings in Birmingham city
Sunday, 6 September 2020 () London: UK police said a murder inquiry has been launched on Sunday after one man was killed and seven people injured in multiple stabbings overnight in the city of Birmingham.
According to reports, West Midlands Police believe the victims were picked at random and do not believe the incident was terror or gang related. While...
Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a man died and sevenpeople were injured in stabbings in Birmingham city centre. West MidlandsPolice declared a major incident after officers were called to reports of aknife attack in the early hours of Sunday, with further stabbings then...