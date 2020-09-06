Global  
 

Kentucky Derby Runs Amid Protests Demanding Justice For Breonna Taylor

Newsy Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
Kentucky Derby Runs Amid Protests Demanding Justice For Breonna TaylorWatch VideoThe Kentucky Derby finally ran but without spectators on Saturday after being pushed back four months due to the pandemic. It ended in an upset: Authentic beat Tiz the Law. Outside the track, racial tensions flared as protesters faced off.

The Derby takes place at the Churchill Downs racetrack in Louisville,...
