Kentucky Derby Runs Amid Protests Demanding Justice For Breonna Taylor Sunday, 6 September 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

Watch VideoThe Kentucky Derby finally ran but without spectators on Saturday after being pushed back four months due to the pandemic. It ended in an upset: Authentic beat Tiz the Law. Outside the track, racial tensions flared as protesters faced off.



The Derby takes place at the Churchill Downs racetrack in Louisville,... Watch VideoThe Kentucky Derby finally ran but without spectators on Saturday after being pushed back four months due to the pandemic. It ended in an upset: Authentic beat Tiz the Law. Outside the track, racial tensions flared as protesters faced off.The Derby takes place at the Churchill Downs racetrack in Louisville, 👓 View full article

