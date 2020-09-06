Kentucky Derby Runs Amid Protests Demanding Justice For Breonna Taylor
Sunday, 6 September 2020 () Watch VideoThe Kentucky Derby finally ran but without spectators on Saturday after being pushed back four months due to the pandemic. It ended in an upset: Authentic beat Tiz the Law. Outside the track, racial tensions flared as protesters faced off.
The Derby takes place at the Churchill Downs racetrack in Louisville,...
Demi Lovato has encouraged her fans to celebrate her birthday by joining her in calling for justice for Breonna Taylor. The singer tweeted; "I'm so lucky to be here today and to have made it to my 28th..