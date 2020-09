Portland Hits 100 Days Of Protests — With No Slowdown in Sight Sunday, 6 September 2020 ( 58 minutes ago )

Watch VideoThe city of Portland, Oregon marked its 100th day of protests Saturday — with the milestone night leading to a demonstration being declared a riot.



Police said protesters trying to march to a police precinct threw Molotov cocktails at officers and started a fire. Authorities used tear gas on what they called... Watch VideoThe city of Portland, Oregon marked its 100th day of protests Saturday — with the milestone night leading to a demonstration being declared a riot.Police said protesters trying to march to a police precinct threw Molotov cocktails at officers and started a fire. Authorities used tear gas on what they called 👓 View full article