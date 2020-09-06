Global  
 

Jacob Blake speaks for the first time since police shooting

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
Jacob Blake speaks for the first time since police shootingJacob Blake has spoken publicly for the first time since a Kenosha, Wisconsin, police officer shot him seven times in the back, saying he's in constant pain from the shooting, which doctors fear will leave him paralysed from the waist...
Shooting of Jacob Blake Shooting of Jacob Blake Police shooting of a man in Kenosha, Wisconsin

Jacob Blake pleads 'not guilty' from hospital bedside to criminal charges

 Jacob Blake, the black man whose shooting by a white police officer reignited protests across the US over racism and police brutality, has pleaded not guilty to..
WorldNews

Jacob Blake makes court appearance from hospital bed for domestic violence charges

 Jacob Blake, the man shot in the back by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence charges from his hospital bed on Friday.
CBS News

Wisconsin Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes on the police shooting of Jacob Blake, Biden's visit

 Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes discusses the police shooting of Jacob Blake, Joe Biden's visit, President Trump and Kyle Rittenhouse on "CBS This..
CBS News
Biden talks to Jacob Blake, hears from Kenoshans [Video]

Biden talks to Jacob Blake, hears from Kenoshans

[NFA] Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden put himself squarely in the middle of ongoing national tumult over racial injustice and police brutality on Thursday, meeting with residents of strife-torn Kenosha, Wisconsin, and speaking by phone with the Black man shot there by police. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:09Published

Kenosha, Wisconsin Kenosha, Wisconsin City in Wisconsin, United States

Armed men arrested after traveling from Missouri to Kenosha to 'see for themselves,' FBI says

 Michael Karmo and Cody Smith were arrested near Kenosha on gun possession charges.
 
USATODAY.com
US election campaign: Joe Biden in Kenosha two days after Trump visit [Video]

US election campaign: Joe Biden in Kenosha two days after Trump visit

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:51Published

Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie says Kyle Rittenhouse showed 'incredible restraint' in Kenosha shooting

 Massie said the 17-year-old charged with two homicide counts after shooting protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, acted in self-defense.
USATODAY.com

Wisconsin Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States

CBS News Battleground Tracker: National, Wisconsin contests steady amid protests

 New CBS News poll finds Biden's margins over Trump are the same nationwide and in battleground state of Wisconsin.
CBS News

Jacob Blake records video from his Wisconsin hospital bed: Life can change in an instant

 Jacob Blake delivered the minute-long video from his hospital bed in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
 
USATODAY.com

‘The Princess Bride’ Cast Does Virtual Table Read to Defeat Trump in Wisconsin

 The cast of "The Princess Bride" is reuniting, and they're on a mission ... to defeat Donald Trump in the cheese state. There will be a live stream table read on..
TMZ.com

