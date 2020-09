You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources EJ Espresso: India's Covid tally crosses the 47-lakh mark; Amit Shah at AIIMS



India's Covid-19 tally crosses the 47-lakh mark with over 97,000 fresh cases in a single day. Meanwhile, AIIMS clarifies that Home Minister Amit Shah was at the hospital for routine tests ahead of.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 07:07 Published 17 hours ago India records single-day spike of 94,372 cases, Covid tally soars past 47 lakh mark | Oneindia News



India has reached another grim milestone as it battles the Coronavirus Pandemic, with a single-day spike of 94,372 cases India's Covid-19 tally has soared past 47 Lakh. The death count has risen to.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:25 Published 19 hours ago 94,372 new cases take India's COVID tally to 47.54 lakh



Coronavirus cases continue to mount in the country as 94,372 fresh infections were added to the 2nd highest COVID-19 tally in the world on September 13. Total cases in India are now 47,54,357 which.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:36 Published 20 hours ago

Tweets about this