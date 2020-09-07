Brexit: Boris Johnson gives Oct 15 as deadline for trade deal, tells EU to agree or 'move on'
Monday, 7 September 2020 () If no free-trade deal between the European Union and UK can be reached by October 15, both sides should "accept that and move on," UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will say on Monday.
Boris Johnson has claimed the UK will "prosper mightily" regardless of what Brexit trade deal it achieves, despite haulage bosses expressing "strong" concerns about "significant gaps" in preparations. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at...
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says Britain is prepared to walk away and insists a no-deal exit would be a 'good outcome for the UK' VOA News Also reported by •SeattlePI.com •WorldNews •Newsmax •Daily Record