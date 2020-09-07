Global  
 

'Melbourne needs lockdown extension to avoid running into third wave of COVID-19'

Mid-Day Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
The premier of Australia’s Victoria state announced a slight easing of restrictions in Melbourne but the country’s second-largest city will remain in lockdown until at least October 26.

Police arrested eight people during an anti-lockdown protest in Melbourne on Saturday. “Despite all the warnings, it was disappointing...
