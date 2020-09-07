Global  
 

UK stabbings: Man arrested over Birmingham incident

Mid-Day Monday, 7 September 2020
A man was arrested on Monday on suspicion of murder after one person died and seven others were injured in multiple stabbing attacks across the UK's Birmingham city, police said.

The 27-year-old suspect was arrested at an address in the Selly Oak area of the city at about 4 a.m., the BBC quoted the West Midlands Police as...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Major incident declared after multiple stabbings in Birmingham

Major incident declared after multiple stabbings in Birmingham 00:39

 Multiple people have been injured and a major incident declared after a seriesof stabbings in Birmingham. Police and paramedics were called to reports of aknife attack in the early hours of Sunday, with further stabbings then beingreported.

Major incident in Birmingham, UK centre after multiple stabbings, police say

UK police have declared a "major incident" after officers were called to multiple stabbings in Birmingham's city centre.West Midlands Police say officers were...
