UK stabbings: Man arrested over Birmingham incident
Monday, 7 September 2020 () A man was arrested on Monday on suspicion of murder after one person died and seven others were injured in multiple stabbing attacks across the UK's Birmingham city, police said.
The 27-year-old suspect was arrested at an address in the Selly Oak area of the city at about 4 a.m., the BBC quoted the West Midlands Police as...
