7,000-Acre Fire Starts At Gender-Reveal Party

Watch VideoMultiple wildfires broke out in Southern California over the weekend, forcing evacuations in San Diego and San Bernardino counties.



One of those fires was sparked by a smoke-generating pyrotechnic device used at a gender-reveal party. No charges have been announced.



