7,000-Acre Fire Starts At Gender-Reveal Party

Newsy Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
7,000-Acre Fire Starts At Gender-Reveal PartyWatch VideoMultiple wildfires broke out in Southern California over the weekend, forcing evacuations in San Diego and San Bernardino counties. 

One of those fires was sparked by a smoke-generating pyrotechnic device used at a gender-reveal party. No charges have been announced.

Cal Fire said it started at a park on...
