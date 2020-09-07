|
|
|
News24.com | Foden, Greenwood out of England squad after virus breach: Southgate
Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood have been sent home from England duty after breaching coronavirus rules, manager Gareth Southgate has confirmed.
|
|
|
