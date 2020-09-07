Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

News24.com | Foden, Greenwood out of England squad after virus breach: Southgate

News24 Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood have been sent home from England duty after breaching coronavirus rules, manager Gareth Southgate has confirmed.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Gareth Southgate responds to Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood Covid-19 breaches

Gareth Southgate responds to Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood Covid-19 breaches 00:49

 Gareth Southgate responds to Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden being asked toleave the England squad following a video that shows the two breaking Covid-19restrictions.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Naive' Greenwood, Foden dropped after protocol breach [Video]

'Naive' Greenwood, Foden dropped after protocol breach

Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden will not travel with the England squad from Iceland to Denmark after breaching UEFA's coronavirus protocols, as Rob Dorsett reports.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 04:56Published
Denmark hopeful England game goes ahead [Video]

Denmark hopeful England game goes ahead

Denmark boss Kasper Hjulmand says the relevant authorities will be in contact with UEFA to ensure Tuesday’s game against England can go ahead without concern following Phil Foden and Mason..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:21Published
Foden, Greenwood dropped over covid breach [Video]

Foden, Greenwood dropped over covid breach

England manager Gareth Southgate says Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood have been sent home after breaching coronavirus protocols.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 08:06Published

Related news from verified sources

Man City and Man United issue strongly-worded statements after Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden are axed from England squad for quarantine breach

 Man City have condemned Phil Foden’s ‘totally inappropriate’ behaviour after breaking COVID-19 guidelines on England duty, while Man United also expressed...
talkSPORT

Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood sent home over breach of England Covid guidelines

 Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood have been sent home by England for what Gareth Southgate called a “very serious” breach of coronavirus regulations, leading to...
Belfast Telegraph

England: Phil Foden & Mason Greenwood to leave camp after quarantine breach

 BBC Local News: Manchester -- Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood are to leave the England camp after breaking Covid-19 quarantine guidelines in Iceland, says manager...
BBC Local News


Tweets about this