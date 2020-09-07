Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Saudi court issues final verdicts over the killing of Jamal Khashoggi

New Zealand Herald Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
Saudi court issues final verdicts over the killing of Jamal KhashoggiA Saudi court issued final verdicts on Monday in the case of slain Washington Post columnist and Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi after his son, who still resides in the kingdom, announced pardons that spared five of the convicted individuals...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Saudi Arabia overturns death sentences in Jamal Khashoggi killing

Saudi Arabia overturns death sentences in Jamal Khashoggi killing 02:40

 nidentified defendants instead handed between seven and 20 years in prison over the journalist's murder in Turkey.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jamal Khashoggi Jamal Khashoggi Murdered Saudi journalist and dissident

Saudi Arabia jails eight over Khashoggi murder [Video]

Saudi Arabia jails eight over Khashoggi murder

The ruling effectively sets aside five previous death sentences, following a decision from the journalist's family to pardon his killers. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:21Published
Saudi Arabia reduces sentences of eight convicted in Khashoggi murder [Video]

Saudi Arabia reduces sentences of eight convicted in Khashoggi murder

Saudi Arabia has convicted eight people charged in the killing of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, state media reported on Monday.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 03:26Published

Khashoggi's fiancee slams final verdicts in journalist's murder

 Turkish officials allege Khashoggi was killed and then dismembered with a bone saw inside the consulate.
CBS News

Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia Country in Southwestern Asia

Clinical trials of Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to begin this month in countries including India: RDIF

 The clinical trials of Sputnik V vaccine for coronavirus will be held this month in several countries including India, confirmed Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the..
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kingdom of Silence Documentary movie [Video]

Kingdom of Silence Documentary movie

Kingdom of Silence Documentary movie trailer HD (2020) Official Trailer | SHOWTIME Documentary Film - Plot synopsis: A political thriller examining the complex relationship between the United States..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:10Published
Netflix Cancels Hasan Minhaj's 'Patriot Act' [Video]

Netflix Cancels Hasan Minhaj's 'Patriot Act'

Netflix has canceled Hasan Minhaj's political news-based comedy show, The Patriot Act. Minhaj broke the news on Twitter, saying a wealth of lovely things about the production. "I got to work with the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published
US court issues summons for MBS in al-Jabri case [Video]

US court issues summons for MBS in al-Jabri case

Former Saudi intelligence officer filed lawsuit accusing the crown prince of sending a hit squad to try and kill him.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:21Published

Tweets about this