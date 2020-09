US Submarines Get Improved Arctic Port to Dock Courtesy of Norway Monday, 7 September 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

As the Russian fleet gets more active, the U.S. wants to establish a place to port its nuclear submarines. Having a place to stopover is easier for the U.S. than making round trips. As the Russian fleet gets more active, the U.S. wants to establish a place to port its nuclear submarines. Having a place to stopover is easier for the U.S. than making round trips. πŸ‘“ View full article

