|
Wikileaks Case: UK judge rejects bid to delay Julian Assange extradition hearing
Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
A British judge on Monday rejected a request by lawyers for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to delay his extradition hearing until next year to give his lawyers more time to respond to US allegations that he conspired with hackers...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Julian Assange Australian editor, publisher, activist and founder of WikiLeaks
UK Judge Rejects Bid to Delay Assange Extradition HearingA British judge on Monday rejected a request by lawyers for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to delay his extradition hearing until next year to give his lawyers..
WorldNews
WikiLeaks founder Assange to fight US extradition bid in UK court
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:28Published
Julian Assange’s fiancée arrives for extradition hearing
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:39Published
Assange in dock as US extradition hearing resumesThe 49-year-old faces 18 charges, including an alleged plot to hack computers and obtain US documents.
BBC News
WikiLeaks International non-profit organization publishing secret information, news leaks, and classified media
Protesters demand freedom for WikiLeaks founder Assange
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:10Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this