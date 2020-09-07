Global  
 

Wikileaks Case: UK judge rejects bid to delay Julian Assange extradition hearing

New Zealand Herald Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
Wikileaks Case: UK judge rejects bid to delay Julian Assange extradition hearingA British judge on Monday rejected a request by lawyers for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to delay his extradition hearing until next year to give his lawyers more time to respond to US allegations that he conspired with hackers...
Video Credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Huge media presence as Julian Assange extradition hearing restarts at Old Bailey in London

Huge media presence as Julian Assange extradition hearing restarts at Old Bailey in London 01:06

 Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has appeared at the Old Bailey as his extradition hearing continues. Footage shows supporters of Assange making speeches and holding placards. Assange has been held at the high-security Belmarsh prison in London after being forcibly removed from the Ecuadorian...

UK Judge Rejects Bid to Delay Assange Extradition Hearing

 A British judge on Monday rejected a request by lawyers for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to delay his extradition hearing until next year to give his lawyers..
WorldNews
WikiLeaks founder Assange to fight US extradition bid in UK court [Video]

WikiLeaks founder Assange to fight US extradition bid in UK court

The hearing which was delayed due to coronavirus pandemic will resume on Monday and is due to run until early October.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:28Published
Julian Assange’s fiancée arrives for extradition hearing [Video]

Julian Assange’s fiancée arrives for extradition hearing

The fiancée of Julian Assange, Stella Moris, arrives at the Old Bailey as the Wikileaks’ founder’s extradition hearing continues in central London. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:39Published

Assange in dock as US extradition hearing resumes

 The 49-year-old faces 18 charges, including an alleged plot to hack computers and obtain US documents.
BBC News

Protesters demand freedom for WikiLeaks founder Assange [Video]

Protesters demand freedom for WikiLeaks founder Assange

Drums were beaten as crowds of protesters roared outside the Old Baileydemanding WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is freed ahead of his extraditionhearing. More than 100 protesters, many brandishing placards saying “don’textradite Assange”, and members of the media gathered outside the London courton Monday morning in support of Assange’s fight against extradition to theUnited States.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:10Published

Julian Assange mobile billboard stopped by police in London's Parliament Square [Video]

Julian Assange mobile billboard stopped by police in London's Parliament Square

A mobile billboard featuring Julian Assange's face with the text "don't extradite Assange" was stopped by police in London's Parliament Square on Monday (September 7). The advertisement was being..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:21Published
Assange supporters gather outside Old Bailey [Video]

Assange supporters gather outside Old Bailey

Supporters of Julian Assange gather outside the Old Bailey as the Wikileaks founder’s extradition hearing continues in central London. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:38Published
Julian Assange arrives at court for extradition hearing [Video]

Julian Assange arrives at court for extradition hearing

Julian Assange has arrived at the Old Bailey as the Wikileaks founder’s extradition hearing continues in central London. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:48Published

UK judge rejects bid to delay Assange extradition hearing

 A British judge on Monday rejected a request by lawyers for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to delay his extradition hearing until next year to give his lawyers...
Protesters demand freedom for WikiLeaks founder

 Drums were beaten as crowds of protesters roared outside the Old Bailey demanding WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is freed ahead of his extradition hearing.
John Pilger: The Stalinist Trial of Julian Assange

John Pilger: The Stalinist Trial of Julian Assange The extradition hearing in London beginning this week is the final act of an Anglo-American campaign to bury Julian Assange. It is not due process. It is due...
