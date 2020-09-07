Wikileaks Case: UK judge rejects bid to delay Julian Assange extradition hearing

Protesters demand freedom for WikiLeaks founder Assange



Drums were beaten as crowds of protesters roared outside the Old Baileydemanding WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is freed ahead of his extraditionhearing. More than 100 protesters, many brandishing placards saying “don’textradite Assange”, and members of the media gathered outside the London courton Monday morning in support of Assange’s fight against extradition to theUnited States.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:10 Published on January 1, 1970